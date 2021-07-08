A 13-year-old child is in serious condition after getting hit by a vehicle on Sunday night in Opelousas.

According to a press release from the city's police department, the hit & run crash happened between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on July 4th in the 1300 block of Mouton Street. The severely injured teenager is currently hospitalized in a Baton Rouge area hospital.

1300 Mouton Street, google street view

Officers do not have much information to work with. The only description given was that of a light-colored 4-door sedan.

If you have any information related to the hit and run, please contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Your tip will remain anonymous.

Customer Allegedly Uses Gun to Show Frustration with Opelousas Convenience Store Worker

Opelousas Police also need your help trying to find a man who allegedly used a gun to express his frustration with a convenience store employee in Opelousas.

According to this KPEL story, the incident happened in the 600 block of South Railroad Avenue on June 26th of 2021. Officers say the employee called them and told them that the person of interest left the store and fired several rounds from a handgun after the two of them had a verbal disagreement.

Below is a surveillance photo of the person of interest. He is wanted for illegally discharging a firearm.

surveillance photo from Opelousas Police Department