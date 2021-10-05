On Friday, October 1st, Home for the Holidays kicked off their 2021 campaign as representatives from the Acadian Home Builders Association and the four charities that will benefit from this year's raffle were featured on the KPEL airwaves on Acadiana's Morning News and OFFSIDES.

Over $2.3 Million has been distributed to local charities since 2005.

This Year's Brand New Home

2021 marks the 17th year that Home for the Holidays has been raffling off homes while raising money for local charities in Lafayette. This year's home is valued at $565,000.00 featuring 2,592 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and lots of high-end amenities. It's located at 102 Winthorpe Row in the Brookshire South Subdivision in Lafayette off Robley Drive. The home was built by Heritage Home Builders and designed by architect Jarod Hebert.

The home will be raffled away and a winner will be announced on the 6:00 p.m. news on KATC-TV 3 on December 8, 2021.

How Much Are Tickets & Where Can You Get Them?

Tickets are $100 each by credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express) OR by check, cash, or CC.

Tickets are available at www.HomeForTheHolidaysLA.com.

Tickets are also on sale at the Lafayette locations of Doug Ashy Building Materials and Home Bank.

You can also buy tickets from each of the local charities benefitting from the raffle.

For contest rules/more information, call (337) 981-3053.

Who Does This Year's Raffle Benefit?

The four local charities that will benefit from the raffle are:

You can listen to interviews with three of the four charities by clicking below:

What are the Other Prizes You Can Win?

While the home is the grand prize, there are 5 other Prize Drawings happening over the course of these next two months:

Prize Drawing Dates

October 4 - $2400 monetary prize

October 21 - $1500 monetary prize

November 12 - $2500 Stine Gift Card

December 1 - $5000 Monetary Prize

December 8 - Diamond Pendant Necklace ($5000 value)

Individuals are eligible to win all prizes remaining from the date of ticket purchase.

Which KPEL listener won the $2400?

Facebook via Home for the Holidays

Joni Hamilton was announced as the winner on October 4th. Her husband, Dave, is an avid listener of KPEL and calls in often (as well as substitute guest hosts from time to time) on OFFSIDES.

We buy tickets every year - always in my wife's name because she deserves it more than I do," said Dave as he called in to OFFSIDES following the announcement. "We drove by the home the other day and it's a beautiful home! If you win, you win a great prize but the biggest prize that we get is every single penny that is raised stays right here in the Acadiana area. That is important to me."

Facebook via Joni Roy Hamilton

Congratulations to Dave and Joni Hamilton!

Do you want to win the next prize drawing and/or the brand new home? Then buy your ticket today!

Louisiana: Something Great to Talk About