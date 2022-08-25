Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured

A late night shooting earlier this week is leaving local law enforcement officials trying to figure out who did it and why.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound when responding deputies found him around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was later pronounced dead.

600 block of Marigny Circle, google maps 600 block of Marigny Circle, google maps loading...

Also affected in the incident was a female victim whose name has not been released by deputies. She was not shot but was injured during the homicide and was brought to the hospital.

Deputies say they have not made any arrests at this time and will provide more information when it becomes available.

