Get our free mobile app

The real estate world is a fiercely competitive one. Trying to make the house you are selling stand out amongst the sea of available properties is difficult, to put it lightly. That's why listings like the one I found in Metairie, Louisiana are so much fun (and yes, a little creepy). I'm not sure if I'd like to move my family in to this particular house, even though my wife loves movies like The Conjuring - but, it might be just the type of place you're looking for.

It's a fixer-upper

But, maybe that's what you're searching for in a home. If so, dust off your Lowe's or Home Depot card - because it's about to get a whole lot of use. This property is listed as a "huge potential flip" - which means you shouldn't expect a lot from the pictures below. That is, unless you really love to be creeped out.

What it lacks in charm (and finished walls), it makes up for in spookiness

I have to hand it to the agent who listed this home, Tony Bertucci. A lot of realtors would have simply walked away from this challenge, but not Tony. Although he lists some absolutely gorgeous properties that sometimes list at over half a million dollars, this unusual house has become his most viewed property ever! This 1,370 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1 & a half bath house at 1616 Abadie Avenue in Metairie is currently listed for $149,500.

Without further ado, lets take a look at what could be your new home or the site of a new horror movie!

Louisiana House For Sale Filled With Creepy Dolls Looking for a new home can be a scary experience, but this house in Metairie, Louisiana takes that fear to a whole new level!

Read More: 7 Most Haunted Locations in Shreveport-Bossier