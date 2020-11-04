How Long Do Candidates Have to Remove Campaign Signs?

All across Acadiana, everywhere you turn there are political signs as far as the eye can see.

The question is, how long will they stay there?

Can someone who ran for office get in trouble if they leave their signs out too long after the election?

According to Lafayette's Unified

If a candidate isn't in a runoff, the local sign ordinance gives campaigns just 10 days after the election to remove their signs.

If the signs are not removed, campaigns can be fined up to $250 per day.

Political signs are covered under local regulations for one-time events. The sign ordinance is part of Lafayette's Unified Development Code posted online and reads in part: