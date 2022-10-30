I have never been a big candy junkie however when Halloween rolls around something changes and I suddenly crave candy… All kinds of candy!

With Halloween upon us it got me wondering how many fun-sized candy bars can I eat to equal the regular serving of candy.

When I looked up this question, the answer I got made me want to lay off the Halloween candy for good. Here are the results:

Butterfinger – 2 ½ fun-sized bars = 1 regular bar

Reese’s PB Cups – 2 ½ miniature-sized cups = 1 full-sized cup

M& M’s – 3 fun-sized bags = 1 regular bag

Twix – 3 fun-sized bars = 1 regular bar (2 sticks)

Snickers – 3 ½ fun-sized bars = 1 regular bar

Kit Kat- 5 mini’s = 1 regular-sized bar (4 wafers) We all know we can’t just eat one or two of anything, especially candy bars.

I for one was completely shocked by how little it took to equal a whole candy bar. For some reason, it always seems like you need more than you really do. So hopefully with this knowledge, we will be able to enjoy the Halloween candy but not overindulge in it this year.

