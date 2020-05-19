In 2003, the romantic comedy "How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days" was released starring Kate Hudson and Mathew McConaughey. In the movie, McConaughey's character Benjamin Barry is an advertising executive and ladies' man who, to win a big campaign, bets that he can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. Feelings and hi-jinx ensue, and everyone is happy in the end. I guess I'm not completely sure. I've never seen it but I'm sure it's a fine film. The movie's title got me thinking, what things would someone have to do or say to lose a Cajun in 10 days?

How To Lose A Cajun In 10 Days