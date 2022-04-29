How Do You Pronounce ‘Olave’? Hear it Directly From the Saints’ Exciting New Wide Receiver Himself

The New Orleans Saints finally addressed their glaring issues at wide receiver by drafting Ohio State wideout Chris Olave.

To quote head coach Dennis Allen, the Saints had a "helluva night" during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Saints went into the draft with two first-round picks after a trade with the Eagles and New Orleans kept that aggressive energy by trading up with Washington once the draft began.

The Saints traded up to the 11th selection in order to take the 6-foot-tall, 187-pound receiver. New Orleans gained that pick from Washington in exchange for the 16th overall pick, a third-round selection, and a fourth-round selection.

For my technical sports nerds looking to learn more about the Chris Olave pick and all the reactions, you can check out this great piece from our ESPN Lafayette team.

Right now, I want to get to one of the biggest questions that some Saints fans are already asking: "How do you pronounce 'Olave'?"

So far I've heard "OH-LAY-VEE," "OH-LAIVE." and even "OH-LIV-EE-AYY" (like Olivier) but none of those are correct.

Luckily, the Saints' brand new target has you taken care of as he addressed the Who Dat Nation directly in a video shortly after he was drafted by New Orleans.

A lot of Saints fans were ecstatic that the Saints finally addressed the whole wide receiver thing that has seemingly plagued us for the past couple of seasons, but any real Saints fan knows that the team really does its damage in the later rounds, so they may not be done yet.

The rest of the 2022 NFL Draft continues throughout the weekend but here is a solid look at what the Saints' new offense looks like at this point in time.

I'm not one for bold predictions, but I feel like the Saints have at least one more trick up their sleeve when it comes to the offseason and we'll definitely report on them as they unfold.

In the meantime, who wants to watch a bunch of Chris Olave highlights?

I do this all the time. I watch the best of the best plays, then I get hyped on imagining them in the Saints offense.

Olave doesn't need much imaginary hype as he was one of the highly-touted receivers in this year's NFL draft.

Not to mention, he's gonna be paired with another Ohio State receiver by the name of Michael Thomas who will only be more hyped than ever to return to the field with a fellow Buckeye.

So, now you've seen Olave's highlights and you also know how to pronounce his name.

The good (and hopeful) news is that you're probably going to hear his name a lot this upcoming season.