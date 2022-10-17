Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is not on the top 10 list of the most popular Governors in the U.S. In fact, Edwards shows up near the bottom of the list at #42 for most popular Governors. Edwards’ approval rating is at 49% with 44% of voters saying they don’t approve of how Edwards is doing his job.

Edwards is not up for re-election next year. He is term limited and will be moving on. Several candidates are expected to jump in the race to replace Edwards in the 2023 election.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is up for re-election and he has a 51% approval rating with 44% saying they don’t approve of the job he’s doing. He’s #38 on the list of most popular Governors.

9 of the 10 most popular Governors on the list from Morning Consult are Republicans.

Who Are the Most Popular Governors:

1. Republican Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker 74% approval rating.

2. Republican Phil Scott of Vermont 73% approval rating.

3. Republican Larry Hogan of Maryland 70% approval rating.

4. Republican Doug Burgum of North Dakota 66% approval rating.

5. Republican Mark Gordon of Wyoming 66% approval rating.

6. Republican Jim Justice of West Virginia 65% approval rating.

7. Republican Kay Ivey of Alabama 60% approval rating.

8. Republican Brad Little of Idaho 59% approval rating.

9. Democrat Andy Beshear of Kentucky 59% approval rating.

10. Republican Chris Sununu of New Hampshire 59 % approval rating.

Democratic Oregon Governor Kate Brown was dead last in the survey with a 40% approval rating. 56% of voters don’t like how she’s doing her job.

