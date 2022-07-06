Looks like the big boy came out to play today.

A photo circulating on social media shows a huge alligator stretched out across an entire lane on a road in south Louisiana.

The photo appears to have been taken by the popular restaurant and club venue in Henderson, La. known as Pat's.

Those who work there aren't really shocked to see such a huge alligator there as they report to have seen many of them in the area.

Still, to see this in the roadway is quite impressive and shocking.

Check out the photo that has many saying that this is pure Louisiana. I am just glad that I have yet to come face-to-face with this monster!

