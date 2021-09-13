Hunters for the Hungry: Clean Out Your Freezer Day is Sept 26

One of the best parts about living in Louisiana is the community spirit we have. Even as we are experiencing more natural disasters, and an ongoing pandemic, we know we can count on our friends and neighbors here in the Bayou State to step up to the plate when needed.

Every fall hunters and sportsmen around the state are called upon to clean out their freezers ahead of hunting season for an amazing cause. Hunters for the Hungry's mission is "to encourage hunters and fishermen to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors by sharing their bounty of wild game and fish in order to combat hunger".

Because of the generous donations of citizens around the state, over 24,000 lbs of food was collected last year to help folks who really needed the help. Over 35 cities in Louisiana participate in the annual "Clean Out Your Freezer" day, and we are looking forward to helping out once again here in Acadiana.

And thanks to the amazing folks at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, you can help out year round by making a donation to the cause when you purchase a hunting or fishing license, or buying a custom Hunters for the Hungry Louisiana license plate for your vehicle.

There will be drop off locations around the state, and in Acadiana they are listed below. If you are not in the Acadiana area, but still want to drop off food for Clean Out Your Freezer Day, check the statewide locations here. And be sure to see the video above of all the generous donations made in 2020.

Even though some adjustments had to be made due to Hurricane Ida, organizers are hoping for a wonderful turnout from our Louisiana citizens on September 26. All proceeds from the Acadiana drop off will go to The Refinery Mission in Opelousas

Acadiana drop off locations September 26 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM:

Lafayette- UL Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress St

Opelousas- Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Rd

Youngsville-First Assembly of God, 3555 Verot School Rd

Broussard- Chops Specialty Meats, 1019 Albertson Pkwy

Eunice- Eunice Fire Station, 100 Park Avenue

Carencro- MC Taxidermy, 3829 NW Evangeline Throughway