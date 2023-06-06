ABBEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Abbeville Police say a violent husband refusing to leave his wife and her children alone is now injured himself after a violent night over the weekend.

According to a press release from Abbeville PD, the woman has been staying at her sister's home since a domestic encounter with her husband, who allegedly threatened to kill his wife and her children. The incident began in Iberia Parish and ended in Vermilion Parish

Abbeville Police Vehicle KATC Photo loading...

Officers say 49-year-old Cedric Evans showed up at the sister's house late Friday night/early Saturday morning, kicked the door down, and allegedly cut someone while officers were responding to the 911 call. Police say Evans then jumped in his vehicle, circled the block, and ignored officers' demands to stop. As a matter of fact, officers say Evans sped up and hit an Abbeville Police unit head-on, sending himself and an officer to the hospital.

When Evans is released from the hospital, he will face the following charges:

2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

Attempted Second Degree Kidnapping

Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment

Home Invasion

