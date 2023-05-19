Husband Joins Opelousas Lawyer in Legal Trouble as St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Drug Trafficking Investigation Continues
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - We are now learning more about a suspected drug trafficking organization as the husband of an Opelousas lawyer arrested one week ago was booked into jail himself on Tuesday, May 16th.
"This investigation stretches far and wide, from St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, to the state of California!" says St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz about the investigation dubbed "Operation Viper." "I nor my narcotics agents are going to bow to political pressure or physical threats in continuation of this investigation!"
Earlier this week, KPEL News reported how a traffic stop led to a search of attorney Laura Marler's home that turned up the following:
- 170 additional T.H.C. cartridges
- multiple bags containing marijuana
- multiple bottles of T.H.C wax
- $19,320.00 in US Currency
- 15 guns including 4 assault-style rifles, 6 shotguns, 4 semi-automatic handguns, and one .50 caliber black powder rifle
The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics is valued at $8,800.00.
Laura Marler was charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (THC Cartridges) (2 counts)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (THC Wax)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (THC-Dosed Oral Spray)
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons; Crime or CDS (15 counts)
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
Laura Marler has since bonded out of the St. Landry Parish Jail after it was set at $90,000.00.
Well, the Narcotics Unit went back to her home in Opelousas while her husband, David Harler, was there. According to a press release from SLPSO, David Marler allegedly became combative and grabbed a detective's wrist who was trying to seize his cell phone. Detectives say they also seized the following items:
- Laptop computer
- $244.00 in US Currency
- 15 THC oral dosage sprays
- 12 THC vape cartridges
- A glass jar containing a THC wax
- 2 beige rocks believed to be “crack” cocaine
- Bank Documents in David Marler’s name
- 3 weapons: a rifle, shotgun, and pistol
David Marler was arrested and transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (THC Cartridges)
- Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS (THC wax)
- Illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of CDS (3 counts)
- Possession of schedule II CDS (“crack” cocaine)
- Battery of a police officer
- Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses
The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics is valued at approximately $2,000.00. Sheriff Guidroz had this to say as the investigation continues and further arrests are pending.
All persons involved in this investigation will be held accountable! It is our hope that both federal law enforcement agencies - F.B.I. and the Drug Enforcement Administration agency - will review our reports on this investigation and assist us in the stopping of this illegal drug coming into St. Landry Parish. The drugs and other materials seized by our agents are illegal in Louisiana.
The argument that marijuana is legal in California is not and has never been legal in Louisiana, much less in St. Landry Parish!
Anyone with information about illegal weapons or drug activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers and information are kept strictly confidential.
You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device, or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.