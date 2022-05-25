Hyundai Issues Recall Over Exploding Seat Belt Tighteners

The automaker Hyundai has announced that they are issuing a recall for 239,000 cars.

The reason for the recall is that the seat belt parts can explode and send shrapnel through the car injuring people inside the vehicle.

Government regulators said that the driver's and passenger's seat belt pretensioners can explode upon deployment. Pretensioners help to tighten the seat belts in preparation for a crash.

Get our free mobile app

Government regulators said that the driver’s and front passenger’s seat belt pretensioners, which tighten the belts in preparation for a crash, can explode upon deployment and send shrapnel throughout the vehicle.

So far there have been three injuries reported. There have been two injuries in the U.S. and one in Singapore.

If you are the owner of a Hyundai that is involved in the recall you can bring your car to the dealership and the pretensioners that are being recalled will be fitted with a cap free of charge. Hyundai is expected to notify owners by July 15 if their vehicle is involved in this recall.

For more information owners can call Hyundai at 1-855-371-9460 and reference recall number 229. They can also call the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to the NHTSA website.

10 Must-Drive Roads in Acadiana