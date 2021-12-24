Many New Orleans Saints fans are getting their wish. Ian Book will be starting for the team on Monday night against the Miami Dolphins due to Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian going on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Book is a rookie out of Notre Dame who was drafted in the fourth round this past spring.

He has been inactive for most of the year, however, ever since Jameis Winston went out for the season, Who Dats have been wanting to see what he looks like.

This will be the fourth quarterback to start a game for the Saints this season.

NFL teams have been hit hard with COVID-19 positives and close contact protocol these last couple of weeks. And if you believe some of the reports coming out of New Orleans, the Black & Gold may be dealing with more than just a thin quarterback group.

WWL-TV analyst Nick Underhill says there could be more additions to the list.

Last week, the team was without head coach Sean Payton, who has COVID for the second time. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen led the team to a 9-0 victory over the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

This is definitely a fluid situation and we'll keep you updated as we get more information regarding other players possibly being out against the Dolphins.

We will also keep tabs on who the team may sign as a backup quarterback for this week.