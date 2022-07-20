Iberia Parish: Couple Accused in Beating Death of Man

On Monday afternoon, a man was found laying on the ground at a residence located in the 7100 block of Soileau Road in Iberia Parish, later dying on the scene from his injuries.

Now, his accused killers are behind bars.

29-year-old Eddie LeRoy Jones and his girlfriend 25-year-old Courtney Gary each face a slew of charges, including Second Degree Murder.

The incident began when Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies responding to reports of a person being chased by someone with a gun in the 2300 block of Rose Lane ended up with deputies finding the 40-year-old victim on Soileau Road.

Investigators say witnesses confirmed to them that Jones hit the victim several times in the head. He and his girlfriend were then found on Rose Lane, arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

Eddie Jones, mugshot from IPSO

Jones faces the following charges:

LA RS 14:30.1 Second Degree Murder

LA RS 14:102.1 Cruelty to Animals

LA RS 14:95.1 Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

LA RS 14:40:966A1 Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1

LA RS 40:967B Possession – Schedule II Narcotics

LA RS 14:91.13 Illegal Use of Controlled Substance in Presence of a Juvenile

LA RS 40:982 Second or Subsequent Offenses

LA RS 40:1023C Prohibited Acts – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Courtney Gary, mugshot from IPSO

Gary faces the following charges:

LA RS 14:24 Principals

LA RS 14:30.1 Second Degree Murder

LA RS 40:966A1 Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1

LA RS 40:967B Possession – Schedule II Narcotics

LA RS 14:91.13 Illegal Use of Controlled Substance in Presence of a Juvenile

LA RS 40:1023C Prohibited Acts – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond has been set for Eddie Jones at $2,196,000.00 and Courtney Gary at $1,561,000.00.

All persons innocent until proven guilty.

