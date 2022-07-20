Iberia Parish: Couple Accused in Beating Death of Man
On Monday afternoon, a man was found laying on the ground at a residence located in the 7100 block of Soileau Road in Iberia Parish, later dying on the scene from his injuries.
Now, his accused killers are behind bars.
29-year-old Eddie LeRoy Jones and his girlfriend 25-year-old Courtney Gary each face a slew of charges, including Second Degree Murder.
The incident began when Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies responding to reports of a person being chased by someone with a gun in the 2300 block of Rose Lane ended up with deputies finding the 40-year-old victim on Soileau Road.
Investigators say witnesses confirmed to them that Jones hit the victim several times in the head. He and his girlfriend were then found on Rose Lane, arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.
Jones faces the following charges:
- LA RS 14:30.1 Second Degree Murder
- LA RS 14:102.1 Cruelty to Animals
- LA RS 14:95.1 Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- LA RS 14:40:966A1 Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1
- LA RS 40:967B Possession – Schedule II Narcotics
- LA RS 14:91.13 Illegal Use of Controlled Substance in Presence of a Juvenile
- LA RS 40:982 Second or Subsequent Offenses
- LA RS 40:1023C Prohibited Acts – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Gary faces the following charges:
- LA RS 14:24 Principals
- LA RS 14:30.1 Second Degree Murder
- LA RS 40:966A1 Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1
- LA RS 40:967B Possession – Schedule II Narcotics
- LA RS 14:91.13 Illegal Use of Controlled Substance in Presence of a Juvenile
- LA RS 40:1023C Prohibited Acts – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond has been set for Eddie Jones at $2,196,000.00 and Courtney Gary at $1,561,000.00.
All persons innocent until proven guilty.