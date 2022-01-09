If Money Were No Object, Louisiana Residents Would Move Here

Louisiana ranks in the Top 10 of states that are losing their residents in record numbers. So it begs the question; if money were no option, what state would you move to?

Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

Business Report says that Louisiana ranks eighth in the nation of residents moving out of the state. They went on to say of the moves out of Louisiana, 50% were because of accepting new jobs.

To a majority of the people who live in Louisiana, this is home, and moving has never crossed their minds. The food, culture, people, and the scenery is of the best that the USA has to offer.

However, if you have a young family I can see how other states may be appealing. The schools in Louisiana continue to rank at the bottom in the nation, crime is on the rise all across the state, and we have some of the highest tax rates in the country. You throw in the extremely hot summers, mosquitoes, and hurricanes to the mix and you got a few good reasons to move your family to another part of the country.

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

With all that being said, we poised the question on our Facebook page. We asked, "If money was not an object, what state would you move to?" Some of the answers I expected and some surprised me like states known for their large amounts of tornadoes.

I lived in Jonesboro, Arkansas for a cup of coffee. During that time two F-5 tornadoes devasted towns just a few miles away from where I lived and actually wiped one small town off the map. Even though the people were amazing, the landscape was beautiful, and I was making the best money of my life at that time, I still knew that Tornado Alley was not for me.

Here are the Top 5 states Louisiana residents would move to if money were no object:

5. Texas

Photo by Vivian Arcidiacono on Unsplash

4. Wyoming

Photo by Cora Leach on Unsplash

3. South Dakota

Photo by Ronda Darby on Unsplash

2. Florida

Photo by Mark Male on Unsplash

1. Colorado

Photo by Zack Smith on Unsplash

Other states that were mentioned:

Missouri

Oregon

West Virginia

Nebraska

Indiana

Alaska

Montana

Hawaii

So where would you move if money were no object?