Incoming Weather Alters Cajuns Softball and Baseball Weekend Schedule

If you are heading out to the ballpark this weekend to catch some Cajuns softball or staying in to catch Cajuns baseball in Mobile, the weather is forcing some schedule changes. Both scheduled series for softball and baseball are being altered due to some incoming severe weather. Let’s take a look at what you need regarding days and start times for the upcoming series.

First up is softball because it is at Lamson park this weekend so this one could affect your weekend plans. The Friday game was originally slated for a 6 PM start but the game has been officially moved up three hours to a 3 PM start time. It was also announced that bad weather on Sunday has moved the Sunday game to an 11 AM start time. For radio purposes, the game today will begin pregame at 2:45 PM on 103.3 The GOAT.

Now on to the schedule changes regarding baseball. The team is heading over to South Alabama for their second conference series matchup of the season but they won’t be able to avoid the bad weather. The scheduled start time for Friday’s game remains the same, but the Sunday matchup has been moved to Saturday. That’s right, a baseball doubleheader is set for Saturday. Tune in to The GOAT Twitter page to get the times for pregame. We will update you if any other changes occur.

