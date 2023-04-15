Inclement Weather has Postponed Cajun Baseball’s Saturday Matchup Against Troy

Rain and lightning in the Acadiana area has altered the schedule for Cajuns baseball Saturday schedule against Troy. The Cajuns were originally set to take on the Trojans in game two of the three-game series at 1 PM but the weather has postponed this game. The Cajuns will now play a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 12 PM with the second game slated to take place 30 mins after.

The Cajuns fell to Troy in a 6-9 game last night which put the Cajuns in a three-way tie for first place in the SBC standings. The Cajuns came into the series in sole possession of first place but they will have some work to do if they want to get stay atop the Sun Belt. If there are any other schedule changes regarding the Cajun baseball or softball series, we will have them for you here. Stay tuned to 103.3 the GOAT for all things Cajuns.

The Worst Tattoos on Professional Athletes Some tattoos are more regrettable than others.