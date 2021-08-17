Watch as Will Levis, who is the quarterback for the University of Kentucky, eats a banana without peeling it.

Since doing this, the internet has lost its mind over his way of eating this popular fruit. And yes, now others are even trying this.

My only question here would be, is this even healthy for the digestive tract? I'll play Facebook doctor and say that this probably isn't healthy.

Twitter via SEC

Now, let's note here that the banana peeling in the video appears to be very ripe and is not "hard" but still this does not seem easy to do.

As you may expect, some on social media have posted their own takes on this video.