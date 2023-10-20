Acadia Parish, LA (KPEL News) - A two-vehicle crash in Acadia Parish, just north of Crowley, Louisiana, killed an Iota man on Wednesday.

An investigation by Louisiana State Police revealed that 75-year-old Michael Myers was driving north on LA Hwy 13. A 2023 Ram pickup driven by Dwayne Thomas was traveling in the same direction several vehicles behind Myers who was turning left onto Ellis Road off the highway. Thomas attempted to pass the vehicles in front of him, and struck Myers' car.

The collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and struck a utility pole. Myers was restrained, but died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Thomas submitted to a breath test, and no alcohol was in his system and Troopers say there was no sign of impairment.

The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Louisiana State Police Troop I has investigated 43 fatal crashes so far in 2023. 48 people have died.

