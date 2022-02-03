Domestic arguments often can become violent.

And sometimes they can become deadly.

Such was the case in Iowa, Louisiana, as a daughter has been charged with manslaughter following the death of her mother who was trying to stop her from driving away following the daughter's argument with her grandmother.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Savanna Lawrence's grandmother told Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's deputies that there was a physical altercation between the two earlier in the day and continued while Savanna was moving her belongings out of the home. The grandmother reported a battery. The grandmother then told deputies that 42-year-old April Springs - the mother who died - came home from work and began arguing with Savanna outside.

While the grandmother did not witness the incident, deputies say Springs tried to stop Savannah from driving away but sustained a severe head injury and scrapes on her body in the process, leaving a large amount of blood on the roadway.

The mother died in the hospital and her daughter was arrested for Manslaughter. Savanna is currently being held in the parish jail with no bond.