Is Looking Tired The New Trend on Social Media?

Well, there appears to be a new trend out there and if you're always looking tired you may fit right on in.

A young lady on TikTok added extra shading under her eyes to give her the "tired look" and it took off.

Apparently, the dark bags under your eyes is a hit and now many are adding shading of their own because the tired look is the new look.

Some of us probably wouldn't need to add the shading because so many of us already have that natural look.

I ask, do you find the dark bags under your eyes to be attractive, and secondly, would you add dark colors under your eyes to have this look?

Here's the viral video from TikTok that has so many apparently wanting the dark bags under their eyes.

I seriously would have never thought that looking tired or exhausted would be the "hot thing," but apparently it is.