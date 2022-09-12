Lafayette Old Navy Moving, Cites Youngsville and Broussard Growth

Lafayette's Old Navy store will be packing up and moving to a new location.

According to a post from Developing Lafayette, the store will be headed 2 miles down Ambassador Caffery.

Reasons cited for the move include the recent growth in Youngsville and Broussard, and the increased traffic on the south side of Lafayette.

Popular for its skilly rockstar jeans, affordable (and stylish) flip-flops, great clothes for the kids, and, honestly, my go-to spot for novelty t-shirts, Old Navy is a shopping destination for people of all ages.

Developing Lafayette spoke to the district manager for Old Navy, Rany Thibodeaux, and he said that the brand wants to be a part of the growth Lafayette's south side is now experiencing.

I guess nothing draws a crowd like a crowd, right?

Currently located at the corner of Tucker Drive and Ambassador Caffery Parkway, it will be a few months before Old Navy makes its move.

What are they waiting for? Well, Christmas, for one.

I haven't seen Old Navy's books, but I would have to imagine that the Christmas season is fairly lucrative for the company, and, instead of having to get used to a new location/layout right as the holidays are hitting, moving after the holidays will give them time to acclimate.

The target date for the new location to be up and running: February 2023.

The new location is someone else's old location. Remember Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse in Ambassador Town Center? It's what my family calls the "Costco Shopping Center". Well, it's quite empty now and, with a little planning and some elbow grease, it'll be looking like a new location of Old Navy within a few months.

I'd say by February, barring any setbacks.

Here's what the storefront looks like more recently.

It looks cleaned up, with no sign on the facade and one lone security guard, daring us to take a step closer (I made that last part up, of course).

How will the new location affect your shopping habits? As one who lives in Youngsville, this store, though only 2 miles closer, will be much more convenient to shop.

(Our friends over at Developing Lafayette were the first to report on this, and I'm certain that they'd love a "Follow". Check out their website here.)

