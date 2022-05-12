Jewelie’s Boutique Closes, Two New Exciting Businesses Open

A local boutique has closed its doors for good.

If you travel down Rena Drive you may have noticed that Jewelie’s Boutique is no longer there. Now, I don’t know about you but I loved Jewelie’s Boutique. They had a little bit of everything in the store and I never walked out of there without purchasing something.

When I drove by the other day I noticed that a new boutique was opened in the same location as Jewelie’s. So I started digging around social media to see if I could find out what was going on. To be honest, I couldn’t find much information but I did find a post that stated that Jewelie’s Boutique did close.

Facebook Page Facebook Page loading...

While I was upset that Jewelie's had closed I did see that the owner of Jewelie’s Boutique is now running an online clothing boutique. The new business is called BentliBelle Boutique.

The clothes look adorable and from the Facebook post, it looks like a portion of the proceeds will go to charities that help children in need.

In my research, I also found Sara’s Boutique’s Facebook page, and let me just say that they have some really cute things as well. Sara's Boutique has only been open since May 1, 2022, and I can't wait to go and check out all the wonderful items that they have in the store.

While I am sad to see Jewelie's Boutique close I am happy that two other businesses are open and will hopefully see success in the Lafayette area.

Do You Remember These 12 Stores?