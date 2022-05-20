Is the Johnny Cash Image on Water Tower in Arkansas Urinating?

Is the man in black peeing from a water tower in his birthplace Kingsland, Arkansas? Or is it just an optical illusion? Nope. That's real water, that's a real image of Johnny Cash and that's a really delicate area from which the water is spewing.

The town of Kingsland, about 70 miles from Little Rock, has a water tower with a silhouette of Johnny Cash painted on it high above the city. For about a week that silhouette appeared to be peeing thanks to the misconduct of one Timothy Sled who shot the 50,000-gallon water tank about a week ago.

The bullet struck the tank at a spot that makes it look like Johnny Cash is urinating all over the city below. People have been traveling from all over the state to see the tower which is lose about 30,000 gallons of water a day.

Sled has been hit with 2 felony charges. According to TMZ, one for "mischief and another for impairing the operation of a vital public utility". Authorities identified Sled using video surveillance footage. Footage shows he may have not acted alone and another person may still be arrested.

Johhny had been relieving himself at the water cost of approximately $200 per day for the city. The repair is expected to cost about $5000. It leaked for about a week, repair work started Wednesday. The tank had to be drained to make the repairs. Mayor Luke Neal claims it may take up to three days and citizens may see discoloration of their water for several days.