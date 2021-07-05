Janoris Jenkins Explains Why Saints Are a World Class Organization [Video]

Former New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins was a salary cap casualty in the offseason, but still describes the Saints as "hands down" the best organization he's been around.

The Tennessee Titans defensive back appeared on the Raw Room Show with Titans linebacker Daren Bates (a former teammate of Jenkins with the St. Louis Rams), opening up on why he admires how the Saints operate as a franchise.

WARNING: The video contains NSFW language.

"They understand football, and they understand player." - Jenkins

It's a simple statement but speaks volumes when Jackrabbit expands on it.

Considering the Saints were aptly nicknamed the "Aints" years ago, Jenkins's first-hand description of the franchise from the inside is a testament to how far the organization has come.

Replacing Jenkins will likely be one of the most difficult challenges facing the Saints in 2021.

Marson Lattimore is still the top cornerback on the roster, though he could face a league suspension to start the season.

The drop-off from Janoris Jenkins to whoever starts opposite Lattimore this season, whether it be Patrick Robinson or PJ Williams, is steep.

