Jeanerette Burglar Caught Holding the Evidence

When we get burglary and theft stories sent to us, it usually takes law enforcement officers a few days or even months to catch whoever did it.

But, a Jeanerette man made it easy for St. Mary Sheriff's deputies to arrest him early Tuesday morning as he was allegedly holding the stolen evidence in his hands when they arrived.

57-year-old Joseph Lee Robertson Sr. sits in the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on a $60,000 bond after deputies say he was holding equipment that was being taken from a location in Jeanerette. The K9 deputy and another deputy responded after the alarm company notified them that surveillance cameras were catching people taking equipment out of vehicles.

The complainant told investigators that he witnessed Robertson trying to enter his home.

Robertson faces the following charges:

Theft

Burglary of an inhabited dwelling-attempted

Criminal trespass

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal carrying of a weapon

Who Else Showed Up On The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Daily Arrest Report

Three other names appeared on the arrest report on Tuesday.

Wayne Michael Dupre Jr., 38, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 20, 2021, at 1:16 pm for criminal trespass. Dupre was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Tommy James Trosclair Jr., 29, Patterson, LA, was arrested on September 20, 2021, at 2:56 pm on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of lorazepam and resisting an officer. Bail has not been set.

Noltavia Latrice Conner, 26, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 20, 2021, at 3:44 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the following charges:

Possession of marijuana

Illegal use, consumption, possession, or distribution of CDS in presence of a person under 17

Resisting an officer by providing false information

Speeding

Operating a vehicle without a driver's license

Improper lane usage

Conner was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Venomous Snakes in Louisiana