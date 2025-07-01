BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Rev. Jimmy Swaggart, a longtime popular televangelist and gospel musician, has died. He was 90.

“It is with heavy hearts and unwavering faith in the promises of Christ that Jimmy Swaggart Ministries announces the passing of Reverend Jimmy Lee Swaggart,” the ministry released in a statement.

Swaggart was found unresponsive on Father's Day (June 15) and rushed to a Baton Rouge hospital as his family, church members, and supporters around the world lifted him in prayers.

His son, Pastor Donnie Swaggart, addressed the congregation later that day with the news, and at the time, hope seemed slim.

According to reports, Jimmy Swaggart passed away peacefully at a Baton Rouge hospital at 7:30 am on July 1, surrounded by loved ones.

Rev. Swaggart is survived by his wife of more than 70 years, Frances Swaggart, his son Donnie Swaggart and his wife, Debbie, his grandchildren, Gabriel Lee Swaggart, Jennifer Swaggart Mullis, and Matthew Aaron Swaggart, along with several great-grandchildren.