The football gods have been generous during this year’s NFL Playoffs. Once again the AFC gave the fans a wonderful football game. The Bengals & the Chiefs made sure this AFC championship game was special. Joe Burrow and the Bengals did the impossible and beat Chiefs 27-24

Down 11 at the half, the Bengals despite Eli Apple’s blunders were able to come back from behind and defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. The offensive line held up, despite all the doubt. The Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals went to overtime and unlike the Bills, they pulled off the victory. All last week people said Allen needed a shot to respond well the Bengals defense made sure Joe Burrow was able to get back on the field. And the young gun Evan McPhearson closed out the game to send the Bengals to the super bowl.

Ever since Joe Burrow was hit in that Texas A&M game the year before LSU won the championship he’s been a different guy. He has been locked in ever since. He told the world that the Bengals have arrived and they were underdogs and the team proved that today against the Chiefs. Both the defense and the offense came to play.

Burrow went 23/38 for 250 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were incredible. They totaled for 12 catches 157 yards and 1 touchdown. Joe Mixon was able to control the ground with 21 carries and 88 yards. Offensively those three made sure this team wasn’t going to lose.

On the defensive side former Saints, Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson played incredibly. Bell had an interception while Hendrickson had 1.5 sacks. This defense performed lights out to be able to come from behind and beat Patrick Mahomes. Have to give all the credit in the world to the defensive coaches and players for coming up with and executing a great game plan to slow down the best quarterback in the NFL.

Joe Burrow has shown that he has arrived down 11 at halftime, was able to come back, and will his team to victory. This is the birth of a new rivalry in the AFC. I understand that Josh Allen is incredible but the new Manning & Brady rivalry is Burrow and Mahomes. And as NFL fans we are blessed to have that for many years to come.

The Who Dey nation has arrived thanks to those LSU boys Joe and Ja’Marr. They now will face the winner of the Rams and the 49ers in the Super Bowl. And to be honest they have to be the favorite no matter who wins. To go from National Champions in 2019-2020 college football season to in the Super Bowl in 2022 is incredible. Congratulations to the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow!