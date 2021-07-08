Joe Exotic Hopes To Find Love With A “Bachelor King” Contest

Being locked up isn't stopping Joe Exotic from finding love. He just launched a contest called "Bachelor King" on his official website.

Men interested in being Joe's next romance must be 18 and fill out an application. The top three winners will each receive a 3-night, 4-day all-inclusive paid getaway with Joe once he's released from prison which can be filmed for TV.

Joe said:

I have been through hell in three years and I intend on making my new life something I have always dreamed of, I want to spend it with someone that can take a relationship serious and be in love and enjoy this ride.

His attorney feels positive that he will be released by the end of the year, so Joe is wasting no time in finding his next husband. In case you were wondering, his current husband has said he may not continue to be his husband after all that has happened.

Applications are being accepted now until September 25th and winners will be announced October 6th.