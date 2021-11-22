John Kennedy Issues Thanksgiving Message to Democrats: Quit Tying Millstones Around the Neck of the American Economy

Many American people are mindful of how much historic inflation is affecting our economy. They see it during trips to the grocery store and in shortages hitting many industries across the country.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, your traditional Thanksgiving meal is not immune to it. Here in Louisiana, the price tag for your meal will cost about $5 more than it did compared to 2019, according to this article from the Louisiana Radio Network.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy addressed that recently as he spoke on the Senate floor. His message: “This Thanksgiving . . . I hope my Democratic friends will give up on tying millstones around the neck of the American economy."

What does he mean by that?

He is addressing President Joe Biden's multi-trillion-dollar spending bills that are increasing our national debt, which is something previous administrations have done as well but is being done at a rate now that is being felt by families every day.

A lot of people, Mr. President, as you well know, just can’t afford to pay 50 percent more to fill up their gas tanks," said Kennedy in the speech. "They can’t afford to have to stop and go arrange a bank loan to go to the gas station or to the grocery store. And unfortunately for Americans in my state and your state and across the country, with winter coming on, the cost of heating homes is also going up, just in time for temperatures to fall.”

As our days grow shorter, the economic landscape unfortunately is getting darker," continued Kennedy. "Thanksgiving is just around the corner, it’s a cherished American holiday. But even the holiday that Americans observe in order to count our blessings is coming with new hardships. According to the New York Times, Mr. President, Thanksgiving 2021, and I quote, ‘could be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday,’”

In his speech, Kennedy does a statistical breakdown of how inflation is hitting Americans in the pocketbooks and implores Democrats to change course on their agenda:

I hope they will give up fueling inflation with another extremist spending . . . bill. And if they would do that—if they would just do that—Americans could sit down to eat next Thursday and give thanks that compassion and common sense have finally prevailed in Washington, D.C.”

