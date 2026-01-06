According to multiple reports, including confirmation from KATC sports anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick, former Lafayette Christian Academy standout and LSU Tigers running back Ju’Juan Johnson is officially leaving Baton Rouge and continuing his college career elsewhere.

Johnson has committed to Syracuse Orange after entering the NCAA transfer portal. The Lafayette native will arrive in New York with two years of eligibility remaining.

From Local Legend to the SEC

Johnson was one of the most decorated high school athletes in Louisiana history during his time at Lafayette Christian Academy. As a quarterback, he set the state record with 14,451 total yards and accounted for 171 total touchdowns, making him the most productive prep quarterback Louisiana has ever seen.

Rated as a four-star recruit, Johnson signed with LSU and initially arrived as a defensive back before making a position switch to running back during his freshman season.

Johnson's Role at LSU and Opportunity Ahead

While with the Tigers, Johnson appeared in every game over the last two seasons. This past year, he played behind sophomore Caden Durham and freshman Harlem Berry, rushing for 151 yards on 38 carries and scoring two touchdowns. He also contributed as a receiver, adding versatility to LSU’s backfield.

Despite limited touches in a crowded depth chart, Johnson’s athleticism and experience made him a sought-after portal target.

A Fresh Start at Syracuse

At Syracuse, Johnson is expected to have a clearer path to consistent playing time while bringing SEC level experience to the Orange offense. For Acadiana football fans, this means we get to root on JuJu as he continues his