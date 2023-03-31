Jury Finds Eunice Man Guilty in Ambush-style Shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) March 31, 2023 - It only took a St. Landry Parish jury 15 minutes to find 36-year-old Leonard Miller guilty of killing Clarence Mitchell - both from Eunice - in April of 2022.

It was a speedy conviction for a murder trial that took less than a year to even be brought to trial.

District Attorney Chad Pitre released this statement via press release:

In the wake of recent shootings, this speedy verdict sends a message that our community and our office will not tolerate crimes committed in St. Landry Parish.

Sentencing is set for May 9, 2023 as District Judge Alonzo Harris will execute the mandatory sentence that comes with a Second Degree Murder conviction - life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Shooting Investigation Graphic, Facebook via St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) April 13, 2022 - 35-year-old Leonard James Miller of Eunice has been charged with Second Degree Murder following a fatal shooting that happened on Monday in the 100 block of Bradley Street in the Eunice area.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, Miller was apprehended Wednesday morning on Woodrow Street in Lafayette and is being extradited to the St. Landry Parish Jail.

St. Landry Parish Jail

Turns out witnesses at the scene were able to give local sheriff's deputies a good description of the shooting suspect.- a black male wearing an orange shirt who was carrying a gun. Witnesses also told officers that the suspect entered a white, sports utility vehicle and that the victim - Clarence Mitchell - was in a white vehicle near a residence and was slumped over inside.

Leonard Miller, mugshot from St. Landry Parish Sheriffs Office

Eventually, Miller was identified as the shooter and the arrest warrant was issued that led to his arrest.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.

