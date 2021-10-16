Justin Moore Performing In Lake Charles Next Month

Country star Justin Moore will bring his high-energy, captivating live show to Lake Charles in November.

Getty Images

Justin Moore was born on March 30, 1984 in Poyen, Arkansas. He began performing in high school. After graduating in 2002, he joined his uncle's southern rock band and moved to Nashville. While in Nashville, he met a producer that quickly signed him to a record deal. Since then, Moore has released six studio albums and had eight number one hits.

Get our free mobile app

Hear his chart-topping hits live:

The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home

Point at You

Lettin’ The Night Roll

If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away

Small Town USA

And Many More!

Justin will take the Grand Event Center stage at the Golden Nugget on Saturday, November 13 at 8:00pm.

To purchase your tickets, click here.