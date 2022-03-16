VP Kamala Harris Reschedules Visit to Sunset for Monday

After having to cancel her visit to Acadiana following the news of Russia invading Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Sunset on Friday, March 18th.

Madam Vice President will be visiting Sunset to express and encourage the importance of broadband internet in rural areas and internet infrastructure, something that was exposed negatively during the pandemic when children were at-home learning.

Regardless of politics, it's important for the Vice President to visit and shed a light on smaller areas and how they are lacking when it comes to internet speeds. In 2022, everyone should be able to have access to something that is now the nucleus of our life.

No further details on her visit are available at this time.