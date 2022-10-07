Kanye West Unravels on Instagram with Threats Toward Diddy, Invites Boosie to ‘Come Smack’ Him

Kanye West continues with his erratic behavior on social media, threatening rappers Diddy & Boosie Badazz.

Ye took to IG early Friday morning (Oct. 7) to post a screengrab of an alleged text conversation with rap mogul Diddy that stems from a week filled with controversial behavior and backlash sparked by Kanye designing and wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt.

Earlier this week, Diddy posted a video to his official Instagram account addressing the t-shirt.

Apparently, the video led to a conversation that Kanye would ultimately post on his official IG account.

"God is Love My brother misspoke to me but i still love him" was the caption that accompanied the image of a text from "Puff" that expressed Yeezy's disappointment in reference to a previous convo between the two men.

In the spaced-out message, Ye was seemingly referencing the sale of his controversial 'White Lives Matter' t-shirts as he proclaimed that "nobody gets in between" him and his money as well as an open invite for Diddy to "come do something illegal to me noooooow pleeeeeeeeeeeease."

Kanye also announced he would be selling his "White Lives Matter" tees later today. Diddy offered to meet face-to-face to talk things out with Ye, only to get a very NSFW response.

Diddy was very direct with Kanye, asking for a physical address as he let him know that he had no interest in "playing these internet games."

Kanye vowed to make an example out of Puff, promising to post anything that he texted him in private as he declared "war."

He also ended his message by letting the Bad Boy head honcho know that he accepted his apology "in advance."

Diddy isn't the only rapper that Ye went after on Friday morning. Baton Rouge rhymer Boosie Badazz spoke on Kanye's recent antics on an episode of 'Drink Champs', suggesting that Ye should "dye his face" for the way he disrespected black and brown people with his "White Lives Matter" t-shirt.

In an Instagram post that was quickly deleted, Kanye West publicly called out Boosie, inviting him to smack him and shoot him. Ye described himself as the "nerd" in school that gets "bullied by the entire black celebrity community."

In a disturbing part of his message (that very likely may have gotten it yanked from IG) Ye proclaimed that he was "back to shoot the school up."

While Ye has beefed with other rappers and celebrities before, some online have suggested that Diddy and Boosie are two individuals that he may want to tread lightly with.

For what it's worth, Boosie responded to Ye on Twitter saying that he didn't want "smoke" but criticized his school shooting analogy as a dangerous way to communicate.

Boosie is no stranger to making controversial statements himself, for him to be the voice of reason in this situation is saying a lot. In addition to the feedback over Diddy and Boosie, there has been no shortage of reactions from those who pointed out that we shouldn't let Kanye's behavior "mischaracterize bipolar disorder"—something that Kanye has been open about dealing with.

Of course, there were many who simply couldn't make excuses for his behavior—especially due to his ever-changing moral compass.

There were many who pointed out how Kanye's behavior has been politically weaponized; something that Ye himself has acknowledged in the past in the wake of his failed Presidential campaign.

As far as Kanye's feeling on all of this? It doesn't seem like this behavior will be stopping anytime soon.

