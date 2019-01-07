Keep Your Phone Charger From Fraying With This Quick Tip

A frayed phone charger is no fun, but thanks to this life-changing hack your cord will stay intact.

RealSimple.com shared a genius tip on how to prevent your phone charger from breaking into a a million little pieces that's easy and cheap! All you need is some electrical tape and a pen.

I know, you're probably wondering where I'm going with this, but stick with me because this hack is a life saver.

According to Real Simple, you can save your phone charger from the dreaded fray in just a few quick steps:

Wrap the base of your cord (that’s the end closest to the adapter that plugs into the base of your phone) with a 1-inch piece of electrical tape. Repurpose your trash-bound pen by dismantling the base and removing the spring hidden inside. Once the spring is removed, attach the metal to the base of your lighting cord by prying open one end of the spring and holding the cable steady as you gently thread the length of the wire onto the cord.

The secured spring helps cut down on the daily wear and tear and helps your phone charger last longer, which is definitely a good thing considering a brand new charger can cost you up to $50.