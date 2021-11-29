Well, now there's a way to detect and locate small hidden cameras and you can do so by using your own cell phone.

A viral video on TikTok shows you where to look for hidden cameras in places you may be renting and it also explains how to use the light from your phone while searching.

According to the security expert in the video, you will want to look for small cameras in clocks, smoke detectors, and even in the walls of the place you are staying.

By shining the light from your phone into the lens of a camera it will reflect a blue or red color when hit with light. So, if you shine a light into a clock and you see such colors, you should expect there to be a hidden device in the clock.

The same could be said with other such devices in the room or space you are renting.

Another trick you can do upon entering the space you're renting is turn off any modem or wireless router in the room.

If you receive a notification that the WiFi went down from an owner or manager, chances are they don't have visual access to where you are.

Here's the video that has gone viral on TikTok, and now I ask, who will be looking for cameras the next time you rent a short for a short-term visit?

There are also a number of apps you can get to detect hidden cameras. One is LAPD, which uses the light from your phone or you can download the "Fing App."

The Fing app requires that you know the WiFi password for where you're staying and once you have that, you can see all devices attached to that specific WiFi. Yes, it tells you if cameras are rolling.