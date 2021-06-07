30-Year-Old Mom Pretends to be Teenager and Attends Daughter’s School

Casey Garcia, a 30-year-old mom from Texas, dyed her hair and dressed like a teenager and went to her daughter's middle school to test the school's security. She documented the entire day.

Casey Garcia pretended to be a teenager named Julie. She attended classes and did everything a student at Garcia-Enriquez Middle School would do. Including eating lunch in the cafeteria. All while wearing a mask.

Her plan went perfectly until the last period when a teacher at the school realized she wasn't Julie. That's when things went downhill fast.

Mrs. Garcia was arrested for criminal trespassing and tampering with government records.

Garcia documents the entire day's visit to her daughter's elementary school

Gracia said she did the stunt to prove that security in schools needs to be improved.

I didn't do this to ruffle any feathers, I didn't do this to out the school, because I was never going to say what school district or what school it was, they put that out there themselves. -Casey Garcia

Another woman committed the same act a few weeks ago trying to promote her Instagram page.

We need better security at our schools, this is what I tried to prove and I don't mean to be curt but I kind of feel like I proved it. -Casey Garcia

Timesnownews.com is reporting she was released on a $7,808 bond.

Garcia explains why she did it