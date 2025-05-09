SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - The heart of crawfish season might be about food, family, and fun—but behind the scenes, Louisiana's crawfish farmers are struggling. Severe drought conditions in 2023 decimated crawfish ponds across the state, leaving producers without a safety net. Now, Sen. John Kennedy is stepping in with a solution.

What Is the CRAWDAD Act?

Kennedy’s newly reintroduced bill is officially titled the Crawfish Recovery Assistance from Weather Disasters and Droughts Act—or simply, the CRAWDAD Act. This legislation would:

Permanently make crawfish farmers eligible for the USDA’s Emergency Livestock Assistance Program (ELAP)

Classify droughts as official weather disasters under the law

Offer federal support to small, often family-run farms across South Louisiana

“Come rain, shine, sleet or snow, Louisiana’s mudbug farmers always work hard to deliver quality food,” Kennedy said. “My CRAWDAD Act would make sure they have access to the emergency support they need.”

Crawfish Worker Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

Why This Bill Matters to Louisiana’s Economy

Crawfish isn’t just a staple of Cajun culture—it’s big business. Louisiana produces more than 90% of the nation's crawfish, supporting thousands of local jobs and injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into the state economy each year. When disaster strikes, the ripple effect hits restaurants, festivals, seafood distributors, and rural communities alike.

Drought Relief Could Be a Game-Changer

For decades, crawfish farmers have been excluded from ELAP coverage due to technicalities in the law. By expanding eligibility, the CRAWDAD Act would level the playing field—putting crawfish producers on par with cattle, hog, and poultry farmers when it comes to federal relief.

This isn't just a policy change—it’s a lifeline.

What Happens Next?

Kennedy’s bill now heads back to the U.S. Senate, where it will need bipartisan support to move forward. If passed, the CRAWDAD Act would create permanent protections for crawfish producers during future weather disasters—offering stability in an industry that is increasingly at the mercy of climate and water levels.

Support for the Crawfish Industry = Support for Louisiana

As Louisiana continues to battle unpredictable weather, supporting our farmers is more critical than ever. Whether you enjoy a backyard boil or depend on crawfish for your business, this legislation could protect a beloved part of life in the Bayou State.