Kevin Durant & Charles Barkley Have a Legitimate Beef

Charles Barkley has become one of the most polarizing figures in NBA media. He has picked feuds with multiple NBA players over the years and the latest one is Nets star, Kevin Durant. The Nets were swept in the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics and Charles Barkley had some comments on Inside the NBA about Durant. Barkley stated how Kevin doesn't drive the bus on his teams he's just along for the ride.

Kevin Durant didn't take those comments well so he responded today on Instagram. Durant basically showed all the different teammates that Barkley had basically insinuated that Barkley was never the leader of his teams and how he was along for the rides and not the driver.

Barkley then responded on Inside the NBA before the playoff games Tuesday night. Barkley called Durant a sensitive Cindy.

I do think Barkley's criticism is a tad unfair of Durant. Durant has shown how great of a player he is time and time again. Now on the flip, Durant hasn't built a team and brought them to success. Durant joined Stephen Curry's show. Granted Durant was the best player on that team. I don't think Durant gets the respect he deserves but as a superstar, he needs to stop responding to everyone's criticism. Instead of telling us, you're good Durant just needs to let his play do the talking for him.