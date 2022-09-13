King Charles Has Two Public Meltdowns Since Becoming King [VIDEO]

King Charles III has had two public meltdowns since accepting his new role and both times pens were the root of the meltdown.

In his first meltdown, the King was visibly upset with the setup on his table as he signed declarations.

You can see that he wanted things rearranged, and when things were still in the way, you can see just how upset he was with the arrangements on his desk.

In another public meltdown, his pen appeared to leak all over and he was heard saying, "I can't bear this bloody thing!"

Now, we should be fair here and note that his schedule had been very hectic his the passing of his mother, and he is most certainly still in the mourning process.

King Charles III is 73 years old.