South Louisiana Police Find Pickle Jars Full of Marijuana During Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop in Evangeline Parish led to an unusual drug seizure when deputies discovered two pickle jars containing marijuana. Collins Lee King, 35, of Mamou, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, following the discovery of 67.04 grams (just over 2 ounces) of the substance. The arrest occurred late Tuesday night on Veterans Memorial Highway near Darrel Road, where King was initially stopped for an equipment violation.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division deputies decided to search King’s vehicle after developing probable cause during the stop. The search uncovered the marijuana in an unconventional hiding place — inside two pickle jars. In addition to the drug possession charge, King also received traffic citations related to the equipment violation that led to the stop.

The details regarding King’s bond have not been disclosed. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department posted the incident on Facebook, outlining the circumstances of the traffic stop, the search, and the subsequent arrest of King. The post also specified the amount of marijuana recovered by the deputies.

While offenders look for more creative methods to conceal illegal substances, authorities continue to sniff out their tactics. In this case, it was the scent of pickle juice (or the lack thereof) that led police to make the arrest.

Luckily, they were able to catch it before someone accidentally made their burger or sandwich extra groovy.