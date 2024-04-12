Local Family Asks Public for Help in Search for Missing Lafayette Man
On Friday afternoon (April 12), Sandy Thomas Sanders made a Facebook post asking for help in locating her son, Brandon Touchet. The post has been shared over 1,000 times as the community has rallied to get the word out about Sanders' son.
Brandon has been missing since Wednesday night at 8:30 PM, and family members and loved ones are still concerned as the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unclear.
Anyone with any information that can be helpful is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)