Lafayette Police Investigating Triple Homicide on South College Road

The Lafayette Police Department is currently investigating a triple homicide after discovering three deceased individuals in a residence on the 700 block of S. College Road. The incident came to light following a welfare check call received at approximately 5:26 PM on Friday (Apr. 12).

Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the person of concern but were unable to get a response. This prompted law enforcement to enter the residence, where they found the bodies. The identities and ages of the deceased have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Lafayette Police Department's investigators and Crime Scene Unit are actively collecting evidence and information at the scene as they work to establish the sequence of events leading up to the deaths.

Authorities have yet to release further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident or any potential suspects. They are urging anyone with information related to this tragic event to come forward and contact the Lafayette Police Department or reach out anonymously to Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.