In the early hours of Easter morning, a man was fatally injured at the Lafayette Bus Terminal located at 100 Lee Ave. in Lafayette. Lafayette Police Department officials reported that the incident occurred just before 2 a.m., when a charter bus ran over a man lying in the terminal's travel lanes.

UPDATE:

According to authorities, the victim in the fatal accident at the city bus terminal has been identified as a one Brian K. Thibodeaux, 44, of Lafayette, La. This crash is still under investigation with the Lafayette Police Departments Traffic Unit.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Upon arrival, police officers found the man lying in the roadway, evidently having been struck by the bus. The bus driver, identified in the report only as Driver #1, informed officers that he was unaware he had run over the victim until he was alerted by a passenger. According to the driver's account, he saw an object on the ground while making a turn but did not realize it was a person.

Driver #1 was subsequently transported to the Lafayette Police Department, where he provided a voluntary breath sample, which registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.000%, indicating no alcohol was present in his system at the time of the incident.

Efforts by the police to notify the victim's next of kin were ongoing, with initial attempts yielding no results. The identity of the deceased will be disclosed following successful contact with his family.

The Lafayette Police Department's Traffic Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. No further details have been released at this time.

Story developing...