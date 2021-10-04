Kiss at the Cajundome This Wed, Oct. 6 — What You Need to Know Before You Go

Legendary rock band Kiss will be playing the Cajundome in Lafayette this Wednesday, October 6, 2021, as they bring their "The End of the Road World Tour" to town.

This is the show that was originally scheduled for October 7, 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Cajundome

As with most indoor events where a lot of folks will be in attendance, there are a few restrictions in place. So, we've put together this handy dandy guide of things you need to know before you go to the concert.

Cajundome's COVID Entry Policy

Face masks are required at entry for all fans and staff and should be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

Fans are not required to show proof of vaccination or negative test at this time.

Patrons are asked to practice proper handwashing practices and maintain 6-foot social distancing when possible in common or lobby areas.

Clear Bag Policy - Approved bags include:

Clear plastic bag that does not exceed a gallon size Ziploc bag, 12" x 12" x 6".

Small clutch or purse, with or without a strap, that does not exceed 6.5" by 4.5".

Equipment bag for necessary medical items.

Diaper bag for age-appropriate children accompanied by an adult.

Parking

Free parking is available at Cajun Field. Fans should utilize the pedestrian tunnel to access the Cajundome from Cajun Field.

Parking passes and limited handicap accessible parking are available at Gate 12 Administrative Lot (enter via Reinhardt Drive).

Drop-offs and Ride Share (Uber/Lyft) are encouraged. Drop off at Gate 12 or at the Cajun Field pedestrian tunnel entrance.

When do doors open?

Doors open at 5:30 pm, Showtime is at 7:00 pm

The Table Room is open at 5:00 pm for ticketed guests. This is a brand new venue space in the Cajundome that features a full-service bar including beer, specialty cocktails, and premium wine selections.

Tickets for the concert are still available at Ticketmaster.com or the Cajundome Box Office. Tickets start at $45 plus fees.