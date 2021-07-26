Kissing Couple Falls Through Glass Door of Barbershop [VIDEO]

This passionate kiss didn't end well.

Watch as a couple in Canada leans on the glass door of a barbershop, while passionately kissing each other, and falls through the door.

I assume that they thought that the door would hold them up while leaning on it, but that certainly was not the case.

YouTube via CTV News

The kissing couple did not tell anyone about the mishap here, but the owner of the business saw what happened to his door after he went back and looked at video surveillance.

He is reportedly asking for the couple to come forward now so he can give them a FREE night at a hotel.

I think the owner of the barbershop knows that this couple could use a room for a night.