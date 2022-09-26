Trouble in Bed, It Might be Because of What You’re Doing in the Kitchen

How's your bedroom love life? Your sex life and inability to make things exciting behind closed doors might have everything to do with what you're eating According to Eat This, Not That!, your diet might be affecting everything from sex drive to...sex.

Endocrinologist Florence Comite, CEO of the Comite Center for Precision Medicine and Health says these foods could be interfering with your bedroom playtime.

Processed Food and Sugars

These foods can suppress testosterone, cause inflammation and even lead to diabetes. Processed food and sugars may also lower male and female sex drives.

Deep-Fried Foods

For men, deep-fried foods can be a sexual kryptonite causing everything from high blood pressure to coronary artery disease that could obstruct blood flow in men and women. Lack of proper blood flow in males would obviously be detrimental to getting and maintaining an erection.

Beer and/or Cocktails

According to Dr. Florence Comite, alcohol decreases sexual arousal.

Microwaveable Popcorn

That oily coating inside the popcorn bag can lower testosterone and throw hormone levels off.

Fatty Red Meat

The most common cause of erectile dysfunction (ED) is blood vessel restriction. Well, guess what? Red meat can cause a lack of blood flow to the genitals by narrowing blood vessels. Red meat is not a meal men want to have before bed...unless you just want to sleep.

Processed Meats

Processed meats are high in sodium. Low libido and ED can be caused by high levels of sodium.