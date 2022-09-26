Trouble in Bed, It Might be Because of What You’re Doing in the Kitchen
Endocrinologist Florence Comite, CEO of the Comite Center for Precision Medicine and Health says these foods could be interfering with your bedroom playtime.
Processed Food and Sugars
These foods can suppress testosterone, cause inflammation and even lead to diabetes. Processed food and sugars may also lower male and female sex drives.
Deep-Fried Foods
For men, deep-fried foods can be a sexual kryptonite causing everything from high blood pressure to coronary artery disease that could obstruct blood flow in men and women. Lack of proper blood flow in males would obviously be detrimental to getting and maintaining an erection.
Beer and/or Cocktails
According to Dr. Florence Comite, alcohol decreases sexual arousal.
Microwaveable Popcorn
That oily coating inside the popcorn bag can lower testosterone and throw hormone levels off.
Fatty Red Meat
The most common cause of erectile dysfunction (ED) is blood vessel restriction. Well, guess what? Red meat can cause a lack of blood flow to the genitals by narrowing blood vessels. Red meat is not a meal men want to have before bed...unless you just want to sleep.
Processed Meats
Processed meats are high in sodium. Low libido and ED can be caused by high levels of sodium.